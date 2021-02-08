Vance County school leaders vote to begin return to in-person learning on March 1

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Vance County school leaders voted Monday night to have students begin some in-person learning on March 1.

The school district will move into Plan B, which calls for a mixture of face-to-face and remote learning.

Students will be returning to classrooms on a staggered schedule. March 1 will see pre-K through first grades and all self-contained EC students have in-person instruction. Second, third, sixth, and ninth grades will return March 8. Fourth, fifth, and 12th grades will be back March 15. The final cohort will be seventh, eighth, 10th, and 11th on March 22.

Attendance will not exceed 50 percent of capacity in any session. Once success has been demonstrated with that capacity limit, the school board said they will look into increasing it.

“We are not yet ready to even have a discussion about Plan A because of the heightened anxiety in our community and wanting to be respectful of that,” said Superintendent Dr. Anthony D. Jackson.

Jackson said that the plan of phasing students back into classrooms can be slowed or stopped as needed.

The county laid out a proactive plan for testing and vaccinations. Students and staff will have COVID-19 testing open to them five days a week. The Granville-Vance Health Department will prioritize staff for vaccines, as consistent with state guidelines.