Wake County middle school sports suspended for 1st semester

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County middle schools will have no athletics for the first semester of the year. The decision came a day after high school sports were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Carolina High School Sports Association announced postponements and scheduling changes on Wednesday. While the NCHSAA, to an extent, governs high school athletics, school districts have autonomy to make decisions regarding middle school sports.

“We will plan for all middle school athletics teams to have condensed seasons that will allow for all sports (Fall, Winter and Spring) to be played from January to May 2021,” a Wake County Public School System notice said.

“This plan takes into consideration the unprecedented conditions under which school will resume. Delaying athletic activity will allow schools to start the school year focused on establishing health and safety protocols, school schedules and routines, academic plans, and transportation procedures.”

