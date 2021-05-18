Wake County parents protest school mask requirements

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday nearly 50 people gathered in front of the Wake County School Board meeting saying they don’t want face coverings in schools anymore.

“It is a human sacrifice — you’re asking children to take the burden of others. It’s a sham, it’s disgusting, I cannot stand it,” said one Wake County parent.

Some were frustrated and said it’s unfair that they can go maskless in larger facilities but not yet in schools.

“We now have standing-room-only bars and large venue indoor facilities that are open — maskless. I don’t want my kids to suffer,” said another Wake County Parent.

CBS 17 asked the district if there are any plans to change their mask policy.

“The district is required to follow the state guidelines. The state guidelines require face coverings indoors for public schools,” Wake County school officials said.

Face coverings are not required outdoors.

The parent group says they will keep speaking out until change happens.

Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting were ways to recruit enough staff for the nearly 16,000 students planning to attend summer school.

The district discussed incentives like an attendance bonus and pay for teachers ranging anywhere from $20 to $45 per hour based on experience.

Wake County also hopes to keep students engaged through hands-on activities, labs, theme days, career development connections, and more.

The district also discussed a proposal to push back start times for the 2022-23 school year so students can get more sleep.