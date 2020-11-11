Wake County Public School System announces 2nd semester recommendations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school leaders released new recommendations Tuesday to get students back in classrooms.

School leaders are recommending daily in-person instruction for pre-K through 5th grade students next semester, and three-week rotations for middle and high school students.

For students like 6th grader Brayden Groesser, it’s welcome news.

“This will help me get better grades and focus more instead of staring at a screen all day,” said Brayden.

Brayden’s father hopes the recommendations will become permanent.

“We talk about the long-term effects of COVID, but what about the long-term effects on these kids in terms of their learning capacity, abilities and just, in general, their development,” said parent Brian Groesser.

The Wake County Board of Education also heard from several parents who expressed their desire for students to return to the classroom and also asked for spectators to once again be allowed at student athletic events.

The school board will vote on the second semester recommendations next Tuesday on Nov. 17.