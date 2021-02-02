Wake County school board votes for a return to in-person learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in Wake County are set to go back to the classroom after the county’s school board approved a proposal for a return to in-person learning.

The Wake County Board of Education approved the measure by an 8-1 vote. Dr. Jim Martin was the lone dissident of the proposal.

Leaders say in-person learning will start back up on Feb. 15.

On Jan. 14, school leaders voted 7-2 to move all students to remote learning through at least mid-February.

School Board members Roxie Cash and Karen Carter fought against that decision. They proposed a plan to keep pre-K through third grade in the classroom, but the other board members voted against it.

The district’s decision comes after state leaders including Gov. Roy Cooper and State Superintendent Cathy Truitt pushed for a return to in-person learning.

“School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Teachers play an important role in keeping students safe by identifying cases of abuse, hunger, homelessness, and other challenges,” Cooper said.

Cooper said research shows in-person learning can be done safely.

Many parents in Wake County were also in support of a return to in-person learning.

In a survey conducted by WCPSS, 46.8 percent of the parents surveyed are “very comfortable” with returning all students to the building every day as soon as possible, even if recommended social distancing cannot be guaranteed”.