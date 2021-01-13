Wake County school leaders to recommend delaying return to in-person learning until mid-February

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Schools leaders will recommend pushing back the start of in-person learning from next week to the middle of February.

The Wake County Board of Education will meet Wednesday. The recommendation was included reviewing the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-February “to determine next steps.”

County school leaders on Dec. 15 approved ending the fall semester and beginning the spring in all-remote instruction. They cited the number of teachers out sick and problems finding enough substitute teachers as two reasons.

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina have continued to be problematic since, although the state reported Wednesday the fewest new cases in more than two weeks.