Wake County schools graduations to mark first in-person ceremonies in a year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– It’s graduation week for most high schoolers in the state’s largest district.
These will mark the first in-person ceremonies Wake County Public Schools has hosted in a year.
Due to the pandemic, each high school will host ceremonies on their own campuses.
Some schools will hold one big ceremony at their outdoor stadiums, and others will hold multiple ceremonies indoors.
Below is a full list of schedules, or click here to view the schedule:
|School Name
|Schedule For:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Apex High School
|Primary
|June 11
|8 a.m., 10 a.m.
|Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 12
|5 p.m., 7 p.m.
|Stadium
|Apex Friendship High School
|Primary
|June 12
|8 a.m., 11 a.m.
|Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 13
|4 p.m., 6 p.m.
|Stadium
|Athens Drive High School
|Primary
|June 10 (Big Ceremony)
June 10 (Walk-Through Ceremonies)
|9 a.m.
2 p.m.
|Stadium
Auditorium
|Rain Date
|June 11
|9 a.m.
|Stadium
|Broughton High School
|Primary
| June 9
June 10 (Individual ceremonies)
|9 a.m.
8 a.m. – 12 noon
|Holliday Gym
Holliday Gym
|Cary High School
|Primary
|June 10
|8 p.m.
|Cary HS Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 11
|8 p.m.
|Cary HS Stadium
|Crossroads FLEX
Primary
June 11
|2 p.m.
Cary HS (auditorium)
|East Wake High School
|Primary
|June 10
|9 a.m. & 8 p.m.
|Johnny W. Sasser Stadium (EWHS Football Stadium)
|Rain Date
|June 12 (Rain Date)
|9 a.m. & 8 p.m.
|Johnny W. Sasser Stadium (EWHS Football Stadium)
|Enloe High School
|Primary
|June 11 (last name A-L)June 12 (last name M-Z)
June 13 (individual ceremonies)
|8 a.m.8 a.m.
2-4 p.m.
|Enloe HS Stadium
Enloe HS West Gym
|Rain Date
|June 11 (A-F)June 11 (G-L)June 12 (M-R)June 12 (S-Z)
|3 p.m.6 p.m.3 p.m.6 p.m.
|Enloe HS West Gym
|Fuquay-Varina High School
|Primary
|June 10
|8 a.m., 11 a.m.
|Fuquay-Varina HS Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 11
|8 a.m., 11 a.m.
|Fuquay-Varina HS Stadium
|Garner High School
|Primary
|June 10
|8 a.m., 11 a.m.
|Trojan Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 11
|8 a.m., 11 a.m.
|Trojan Stadium
|Green Hope High School
|Primary
|June 11
|8 a.m., 11 a.m.
|Falcon Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 11
|8 a.m., 11 a.m.2 p.m.
|Falcon Gymnasium
|Heritage High School
|Primary
|June 11
|9 a.m.
|Husky Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 11
|8 a.m., 11 a.m.
|Husky Gymnasium
|Holly Springs High School
|Primary
|June 10 June 11
|4 p.m., 7 p.m.
8 a.m., 11 a.m.
|Individual in AudGroups in Gym
|Knightdale High School
|Primary
|May 26
May 27
|8 p.m.
8 a.m., 8 p.m.
|Knights Stadium
|Leesville Road High School
|Primary
|June 10
June 11
|6 p.m.
9 a.m.
|Pride Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 11
|If able to do 3 p.m. Friday for an entire group, we will. If a complete washout, however: 12:45-1:302:15 – 3:003:45 – 4:305:15 – 6:006:45 – 7:30
|Pride Stadium if able to do a 3 p.m. whole group.
If not, Pride Gymnasium
|Middle Creek High School
|Primary
|June 10
June 11
June 8
|4 p.m., 7 p.m.
8 a.m., 11a.m.
4-7p.m.
|Mustang Gym
Mustang Gym
Individual in Commons
|Millbrook High School
|Primary
|June 9 and 10
June 10 *Walkthrough
|9th: 8:30a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m.10th: 8:30a.m.* 11 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Gym
|North Wake College & Career
|Primary
|May 26
|6:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest High Auditorium
|Panther Creek High School
|Primary
|June 11
|8 a.m, 11 a.m.
|Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 12
|8 a.m., 11 a.m.
|Stadium
|Phillips High School
|Primary
|June 10
|8 a.m. to 12 noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. Multiple Sessions throughout day
|GymIndividual ceremonies
|Project SEARCH
|Primary
|June 7
|4 p.m.
|Embassy Suites (RTP)
|Rolesville High School
|Primary
|June 11
June 12
|8 and 11 a.m.
8 and 11 a.m.
|StadiumIndividual Ceremonies in Gym
|Rain Date
|June 11
|8, 10, 12, 2, 4, 6May eliminate 2 depending on numbers
|Gym
|Sanderson High School
|Primary
|June 10
|8 and 10 a.m.
|Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 11
|8 and 10 a.m.
|Stadium
|SCORE Academy
|Primary
|June 8
|4, 6 p.m.
|Cary HS (auditorium)
|South Garner High School
|Primary
|June 9
|8 and 10 a.m.
|Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 10
|8 and 10 a.m.
|Stadium
|Southeast Raleigh High School
|Primary & Rain date
|June 14
|8 a.m, 11 a.m.
|Gymnasium
|Individual
|June 11
|After 4 p.m.
|Auditorium
|Vernon Malone College & Career
|Primary
|May 26
|9 a.m.-12 noon.Individual Ceremonies
|VMCCA Atrium
|Wake Early College of Health & Science
|Primary
|5/26
|4 ceremonies: 9/9:45/10:30/11:15
|WTCC PHS Tiered Classroom
|Wake Forest High School
|Primary
|June 9
|9 a.m.
|Heritage High School Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 10
|9 a.m.
|HHS
|Wake STEM Early College
|Primary
|May 27th
|8-10 a.m., Individual11 a.m.-12 noon, Traditional
|Outside the Cherry Building
|Rain Date
|May 28th
|8-10 a.m., Individual11 a.m.-12 noon, Traditional
|Outside the Cherry Building
|Wake Young Men’s Leadership
|Primary
|May 21, 2021
|12 noon
|WYMLA
|Rain Date
|May 24, 2021
|12 noon
|WYMLA
|Wake Young Women’s Leadership
|Primary
|May 21, 2021
|4 p.m.
|WYWLA
|Rain Date
|May 24, 2021
|9 a.m.
|WYWLA
|Wakefield High School
|Primary
|June 11
|8:30 and 11 a.m.
|Wolverine Stadium
|Rain Date
|June 12
|8:30 and 11 a.m.
|Wolverine Stadium