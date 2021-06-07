Wake County schools graduations to mark first in-person ceremonies in a year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– It’s graduation week for most high schoolers in the state’s largest district.

These will mark the first in-person ceremonies Wake County Public Schools has hosted in a year.

Due to the pandemic, each high school will host ceremonies on their own campuses.

Some schools will hold one big ceremony at their outdoor stadiums, and others will hold multiple ceremonies indoors.

Below is a full list of schedules, or click here to view the schedule:

School NameSchedule For:DateTimeLocation
Apex High SchoolPrimaryJune 118 a.m., 10 a.m.Stadium
Rain DateJune 125 p.m., 7 p.m.Stadium
Apex Friendship High SchoolPrimaryJune 128 a.m., 11 a.m.Stadium
Rain Date                        June 134 p.m., 6 p.m.Stadium
Athens Drive High SchoolPrimaryJune 10 (Big Ceremony)
 June 10 (Walk-Through Ceremonies)		9 a.m.
2 p.m.		Stadium
Auditorium
Rain DateJune 119 a.m.Stadium
Broughton High SchoolPrimary                          June 9
June 10 (Individual ceremonies)		9 a.m. 
8 a.m. – 12 noon		Holliday Gym
Holliday Gym
Cary High SchoolPrimaryJune 108 p.m.Cary HS Stadium
Rain DateJune 118 p.m.Cary HS Stadium
Crossroads FLEX
Primary
June 11		                                                                  2 p.m.
Cary HS (auditorium) 
East Wake High SchoolPrimaryJune 109 a.m. & 8 p.m.Johnny W. Sasser Stadium (EWHS Football Stadium)
Rain DateJune 12 (Rain Date)9 a.m. & 8 p.m.Johnny W. Sasser Stadium (EWHS Football Stadium)
Enloe High SchoolPrimaryJune 11 (last name A-L)June 12 (last name M-Z)
June 13 (individual ceremonies)		8 a.m.8 a.m.
2-4 p.m.		Enloe HS Stadium

Enloe HS West Gym
Rain DateJune 11 (A-F)June 11 (G-L)June 12 (M-R)June 12 (S-Z)3 p.m.6 p.m.3 p.m.6 p.m.Enloe HS West Gym
Fuquay-Varina High SchoolPrimary                        June 108 a.m., 11 a.m.Fuquay-Varina HS Stadium
Rain DateJune 118 a.m., 11 a.m.Fuquay-Varina HS Stadium
Garner High SchoolPrimaryJune 108 a.m., 11 a.m.Trojan Stadium
Rain Date                        June 118 a.m., 11 a.m.Trojan Stadium
Green Hope High SchoolPrimaryJune 118 a.m., 11 a.m.Falcon Stadium
Rain DateJune 118 a.m., 11 a.m.2 p.m.Falcon Gymnasium
Heritage High SchoolPrimaryJune 119 a.m.Husky Stadium
Rain DateJune 118 a.m., 11 a.m.Husky Gymnasium
Holly Springs High SchoolPrimaryJune 10  June 114 p.m., 7 p.m.
8 a.m., 11 a.m.		Individual in AudGroups in Gym
Knightdale High SchoolPrimaryMay 26 
May 27		8 p.m. 
8 a.m.,  8 p.m. 		Knights Stadium
Leesville Road High SchoolPrimaryJune 10
June 11		6 p.m.
9 a.m.		Pride Stadium
Rain DateJune 11If able to do 3 p.m. Friday for an entire group, we will.  If a complete washout, however: 12:45-1:302:15 – 3:003:45 – 4:305:15 – 6:006:45 – 7:30Pride Stadium if able to do a 3 p.m. whole group.




 If not, Pride Gymnasium
Middle Creek High SchoolPrimaryJune 10 
June 11
June 8 		4 p.m., 7 p.m. 
8 a.m., 11a.m.
4-7p.m. 		Mustang Gym
Mustang Gym
Individual in Commons
Millbrook High SchoolPrimaryJune 9 and 10
June 10 *Walkthrough		9th: 8:30a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m.10th: 8:30a.m.* 11 a.m., 4 p.m.Gym
North Wake College & CareerPrimaryMay 266:30 p.m.Wake Forest High Auditorium
Panther Creek High SchoolPrimaryJune 118 a.m, 11 a.m.Stadium
Rain DateJune 12 8 a.m., 11 a.m.Stadium
Phillips High SchoolPrimaryJune 108 a.m. to 12 noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. Multiple Sessions throughout dayGymIndividual ceremonies 
Project SEARCHPrimaryJune 74 p.m.Embassy Suites (RTP)
Rolesville High SchoolPrimaryJune 11
June 12		8 and 11 a.m. 
8 and 11 a.m.		StadiumIndividual Ceremonies in Gym
Rain DateJune 118, 10, 12, 2, 4, 6May eliminate 2 depending on numbersGym
Sanderson High SchoolPrimaryJune 108 and 10 a.m.Stadium
Rain DateJune 118 and 10 a.m.Stadium
SCORE Academy PrimaryJune 8  4, 6 p.m.Cary HS (auditorium)
South Garner High SchoolPrimaryJune 98  and  10 a.m.Stadium
Rain DateJune 108 and 10 a.m.Stadium
Southeast Raleigh High SchoolPrimary & Rain dateJune 148 a.m, 11 a.m.Gymnasium
IndividualJune 11After 4 p.m.Auditorium
Vernon Malone College & CareerPrimaryMay 269 a.m.-12 noon.Individual CeremoniesVMCCA Atrium
Wake Early College of Health & SciencePrimary5/264 ceremonies: 9/9:45/10:30/11:15WTCC PHS Tiered Classroom
Wake Forest High SchoolPrimaryJune 9 9 a.m.Heritage High School Stadium
Rain DateJune 109 a.m.HHS
Wake STEM Early CollegePrimaryMay 27th 8-10 a.m., Individual11 a.m.-12 noon, TraditionalOutside the Cherry Building
Rain DateMay 28th8-10 a.m.,  Individual11 a.m.-12 noon,  TraditionalOutside the Cherry Building
Wake Young Men’s LeadershipPrimaryMay 21, 202112 noon WYMLA
Rain DateMay 24, 202112 noonWYMLA
Wake Young Women’s LeadershipPrimaryMay 21, 20214 p.m.WYWLA
Rain DateMay 24, 20219 a.m.WYWLA
Wakefield High SchoolPrimaryJune 118:30 and 11 a.m.Wolverine Stadium
Rain DateJune 128:30 and 11 a.m. Wolverine Stadium

