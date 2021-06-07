Wake County schools graduations to mark first in-person ceremonies in a year

An Asheboro High School senior was denied his diploma because he wore a Mexican flag to his graduation ceremony.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– It’s graduation week for most high schoolers in the state’s largest district.

These will mark the first in-person ceremonies Wake County Public Schools has hosted in a year.

Due to the pandemic, each high school will host ceremonies on their own campuses.

Some schools will hold one big ceremony at their outdoor stadiums, and others will hold multiple ceremonies indoors.

Below is a full list of schedules, or click here to view the schedule: