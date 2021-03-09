Wake County school leaders vote to return 4th and 5th graders to classrooms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System leaders voted Tuesday night to return some students back to the classroom full-time as early as next week.

The Wake County Board of Education decided that students in the fourth and fifth grade would move to Plan A starting Monday.

Students in those grades would be in class daily, the school board decided in a heated, contentious meeting.

The move to Plan A does not apply to students who are registered in the Wake County Public School System Virtual Academy, according to school officials.

The measure was approved 7-1 with Jim Martin voting against the plan.

Here is a full statement from the Wake County Public School System about the move to Plan A: