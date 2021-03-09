Wake County school leaders vote to return 4th and 5th graders to classrooms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System leaders voted Tuesday night to return some students back to the classroom full-time as early as next week.
The Wake County Board of Education decided that students in the fourth and fifth grade would move to Plan A starting Monday.
Students in those grades would be in class daily, the school board decided in a heated, contentious meeting.
The move to Plan A does not apply to students who are registered in the Wake County Public School System Virtual Academy, according to school officials.
The measure was approved 7-1 with Jim Martin voting against the plan.
Here is a full statement from the Wake County Public School System about the move to Plan A:
Earlier this evening, the Wake County Board of Education approved a plan for students in grades 4 and 5 to return to daily in-person instruction on Monday, March 15. This means students in grades 4 and 5 currently attending classes in person in three-week rotations will attend school every day.
This decision does not apply to students who are registered in the WCPSS Virtual Academy.
The Board based its decision on a number of factors cited by staff, including decreasing COVID-19 infection rates, an increase in vaccine availability, and the overall success of daily in-person instruction in grades PreK-3. Grade PreK-3 students have been attending daily in person since Feb. 15.
Board members will receive more information regarding possible plans to return middle and high school students to in-person instruction more frequently during the Board’s March 16 meeting.