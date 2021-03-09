Wake County school leaders vote to return 4th and 5th graders to classrooms

COVID-19 and schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System leaders voted Tuesday night to return some students back to the classroom full-time as early as next week.

The Wake County Board of Education decided that students in the fourth and fifth grade would move to Plan A starting Monday.

Students in those grades would be in class daily, the school board decided in a heated, contentious meeting.

The move to Plan A does not apply to students who are registered in the Wake County Public School System Virtual Academy, according to school officials.

The measure was approved 7-1 with Jim Martin voting against the plan.

Here is a full statement from the Wake County Public School System about the move to Plan A:

Earlier this evening, the Wake County Board of Education approved a plan for students in grades 4 and 5 to return to daily in-person instruction on Monday, March 15. This means students in grades 4 and 5 currently attending classes in person in three-week rotations will attend school every day.

This decision does not apply to students who are registered in the WCPSS Virtual Academy. 

The Board based its decision on a number of factors cited by staff, including decreasing COVID-19 infection rates, an increase in vaccine availability, and the overall success of daily in-person instruction in grades PreK-3. Grade PreK-3 students have been attending daily in person since Feb. 15.

Board members will receive more information regarding possible plans to return middle and high school students to in-person instruction more frequently during the Board’s March 16 meeting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories