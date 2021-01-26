Wake County schools working on virtual plan for fall semester

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County school leaders are working on a plan for virtual schooling for the upcoming fall semester.

The conversation about a remote option for the fall began during Monday’s Student Achievement Committee meeting. Key factors discussed are any executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper and local decisions regarding the health and safety of students and staff.

The Wake County board of education on Jan. 14 voted to postpone its return to classrooms until mid-February. School leaders will meet again on Feb. 9 to discuss the future of the spring semester.

More than 77,000 Wake County students signed up for virtual academy in the spring semester. More than 84,000 signed up for in-person instruction.