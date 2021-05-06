Wake County students no longer required to wear masks outdoors

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County students will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors, according to a note sent to families on Thursday.

Face coverings are optional when outdoors, but still required for everyone ages 5 and older when indoors and on school transportation, the note said.

With the updated guidance, students and staff will no longer need to wear a mask at recess, during outdoor physical education classes, while eating outdoors, and when holding classes outdoors.

The change to the rule was based on new guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. It still recommends anyone who is not vaccinated wear a face covering when within 6 feet of another person, even if they’re outdoors.