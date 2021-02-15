Wake County teachers eager to get COVID-19 vaccine as some students return to classrooms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Wake County teachers and staffers return to school this week, many are anxious to get their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine after group three becomes eligible on Feb. 24.

However, educators say it’s unclear when that will happen or how the doses will be administered.

Wake County Health Department officials say they are finalizing those plans.

“School staff entered school buildings today with students and they have no idea if they will receive a vaccine on Feb. 24, if it will be March, or April or May,” said Wake County North Carolina Association of Educators President Kristin Beller.

Ryan Jury, Wake County’s mass vaccine branch director, says people in group three will be added to Wake County’s vaccine wait list, which currently more than 100,000 people on it.

Jury says those in groups one and two will remain the top priority.

“This whole vaccine priority doesn’t go away. It’s not a linear process. Once group three comes in, it’s not like we forget about group one and group two,” he said.

Jury says Wake County is trying to schedule as many vaccine appointments as possible this week and next week for those in the current groups ahead of the influx of people who will become eligible in February and March.

So far, 20,720 doses have been administered, according to Wake County officials.

“Two months ago was when the first set of doses came into Wake County. Here we are two months later, there is still a lot of the mountain left to climb, but we’re climbing the mountain,” said Jury.

County officials say they are meeting with the public school system and hospital partners and have requested a list of educational and child care facilities from the state in an effort to finalize a rollout plan for group three.

Jury says they are looking at what has worked, and what hasn’t over the last 10 weeks of vaccine distribution.

“We’re going to throw our entire playbook at group three,” said Jury. “That’s through mass vaccination. That’s through, potentially, if the doses allow through large events, potentially strike team deployments.”

Wake County Public School leaders say they are looking at the possibility of doses administered on campus, but that requires adequate storage, personnel, and enough doses.

Beller says utilizing high school gyms or cafeterias would be an efficient way to vaccinate as many educators as quickly as possible.

“We do not want educators to stand in line for hours and then not be able to receive a vaccination because in order to do that they would have taken off work,” she said. “We don’t want it to impact students learning.”

Jury says the county only makes appointments based on the number of doses they have on hand, so no one is scheduled if a shot isn’t available for them.

Wake County officials say they are preparing for group three and hope to open up the vaccine request form online on or before Feb. 24.