Warren County Schools to require students-athletes, employees to be fully vaccinated

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Warren County Schools will require all employees and student-athletes to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Student-athletes will also need to be tested weekly for the virus, the school board announced.

The school board on Wednesday decided unanimously on the protocols. Employees and student-athletes will need to get their first shot by Oct. 9 and their second by Nov. 8, a news release said.

Exemption requests will be considered for medical or religious reasons.

The school board cited recommendations from health experts saying that the protocols will help keep student-athletes safe. Fully vaccinated athletes who aren’t showing any signs of illness won’t need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, the release said.

All students and employees are also asked to voluntarily participate in the new WeCare COVID-19 weekly testing program. Testing will be done at schools and district work sites once a week, the release said.