Wayne County K-12 students returning to classrooms starting March 29, board decides

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. Amid mounting tensions about school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to release long-awaited guidance Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on what measures are needed to get children back into the classroom during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County students will be returning to classrooms starting March 29 after a narrow decision by school leaders Tuesday.

The Wayne County Board of Education voted 4-3 to transition K-12 grades to Plan A, which is in-class learning.

Grades K-5 are already under such a plan, but only four days week.

The decision made Tuesday will move all students to five days a week.

March 24 will be the last Wednesday remote day.

“In Plan A, all health and safety protocols that were in place during Plan B will remain in effect, including mask requirements, temperature checks, health screenings,” a news release about the vote said.