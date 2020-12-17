Wayne County school leaders vote to postpone transitioning elementary students to full in-person learning

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wayne County Board of Education voted Wednesday to postpone the transition to entirely in-person instruction for elementary students, a news release said.
The vote was 5-2 in favor of postponing moving kindergarten through fifth-grade students to “Plan A.” They were supposed to move fully to in-person instruction on Jan. 11, but will now do so on Jan. 25.
“This move was made to give the schools, district administrators, and transportation staff time to effectively complete transition plans and to have a better gauge of after-holiday COVID-19 metrics in Wayne County before transitioning all K-5 students to four days of the week of face-to-face instruction with limited social distancing,” the press release read.
