‘We are all working together’ – How are central NC high schools are handling COVID-19 safety during football

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s only the second week of the high school football season in North Carolina, but the game of inches has also required schools to be flexible.

“Everyone in the state and all of these athletic directors in the state, and coaches — we are all working together. I’ve seen the emails where people are looking for games and tweaks. We are all helping each other out,” explained Cameron Vernon. He is the co-athletic director at Northwood High School in Chatham County.

Vernon said across the board, for football and every other fall sport, things have been going well.

He also said he’s continuing to preach to students and families to wear a mask indoors and social distance outside.

“We want to keep kids in the classroom, keep kids playing on the field. The best way right now is to get kids vaccinated if they are able to, or keep that mask on,” Vernon said.

CBS 17 reached out to school districts across central North Carolina to find out what adjustments are making moving forward as far as games and overall protocol.

A spokesperson for Durham Public Schools said it doesn’t plan to make any changes.

While Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said that moving forward, they are reinforcing social distancing and cashless transactions.

Johnston and Cumberland County responded in an email saying they will continue to follow guidance from the state.

As for Wake County Public Schools, the district is considering regular COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated student-athletes.

“Everyone has been doing a good job because ultimately kids want to be outside. They want to participate in sports,” Vernon said.

Thursday, a spokesperson for Robeson County Public Schools confirmed that Purnell Swett High School’s home football game against Knightdale High School on Sept. 3 has been canceled. He said that four students from Purnell Swett recently tested positive for COVID-19.