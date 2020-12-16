What happens for students on a snow day during the pandemic?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Making up snow days on holidays, teacher workdays, and spring break.

Every generation in North Carolina has experienced that at some point.

But, now what happens with so many students learning from home?

“So I know school districts and colleagues that I’m speaking with in schools districts across the country, the question is have we seen our last snow day now that we know how to do remote learning?” said Jeff Nash with Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

Unlike many other districts, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro system has not yet returned to class.

Just by chance, all students were given electronic devices before the pandemic giving them a remote learning head start.

While fully equipped and used to learning from home, a snow day doesn’t necessarily mean school or no school.

It’s really up to Mother Nature.

“Unfortunately snow days bring along some things besides snow sometimes. For instance power outages. You see these pine trees fall onto wires and people don’t have power and if there’s no power there’s no remote learning,” said Nash.

It also depends on what other districts are doing since so many teachers and staff live outside the district where they work.

Johnston County Public Schools already opted to go virtual about a month ago on an inclement weather day.

As with Chapel-Hill Carrboro, what they do in the future depends on the weather system and power outages.

Currently, there is no policy that addresses inclement weather and virtual learning.

There’s little doubt that in some capacity the option of remote learning has changed how we move forward.

Nash said, “what does a snow day look like in the year 2025? Bad weather is coming kids are excited that they might be out of school and they might have a chance to go out and play in the snow and we certainly want to encourage all of that. Of course, parents may be trying to figure how they’re going to be out of work and handle child care but remote learning may be the possibility for that day.”