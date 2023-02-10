BISCOE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead, and another was arrested after a shooting in the Biscoe area, according to Moore County deputies.

Deputies said this happened on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Sings Creek Lane.

The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found the victim, Michael Gluck, 52, had been shot. Gluck was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to deputies.

Investigators found and detained Craig Timothy Hicks, 57, who deputies said was the shooter.

Hicks has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and was taken to the Moore County Detention Center; he is being held without bond “pending a first court appearance on February 23,” deputies said.