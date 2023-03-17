ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One of three people facing drug charges in a Rocky Mount sting operation is also charged with child abuse in Nash County, officials said.

Nakesha Shenette Williams, 42, had her child present for one drug deal, according to a news release Friday evening from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams is one of three people nabbed in separate drug investigations over several months in Nash County, the news release said.

During the investigations, “multiple controlled buys for illegal narcotics were made by the detectives,” officials said in the news release.

Williams, of Leggett Road in Rocky Mount, was involved in the sale and delivery of 175 dosage units of heroin, the news release said.

Williams is charged with three counts of sell/deliver heroin, three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, three counts of maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse, deputies said.

Christopher Keith House, 42, was arrested after deputies were told he was “selling heroin in the Rocky Mount area,” the news release said.

After an investigation, House, of Fieldcrest Drive in Rocky Mount, was charged with sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance, deputies said.

Furthermore, Julio Limon, 28, was arrested after “citizen complaints” were made about drug activity at his home, the news release said.

Detectives located and seized approximately 2,425 grams (5.3 pounds) of marijuana packaged for sale, deputies said.

Limon was already on active federal probation for unrelated narcotics charges, the news release said.

Limon, from an area northeast of Bailey, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintain a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance, the news release said.

Williams was arrested by the Rocky Mount Police Department on outstanding warrants and placed into Edgecombe County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond, deputies said.

Finally, House received a $10,000 secured bond. Limon received a $50,000 secured bond.