FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police.

This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight.

Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Police said they are looking into a video to try and identify a suspect.