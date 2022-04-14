ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Rocky Mount, police said.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Magnolia Drive, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man who was shot.

The victim was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare where he was treated and later released, police said.

The news release said there “is no ongoing threat to the public.”

Police also said they are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.