Drugs seized on July 12 during an Edgecombe County narcotics investigation. (Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for having 152 bricks of heroin and other drugs, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Special Response team executed a search warrant at 1704 Windsor Drive in Rocky Mount regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of heroin and cocaine.

The investigation took several months and agents from the Narcotics Division went uncover to buy heroin from the residence.

The search warrant was executed and the occupants tried to flee from the back door. The sheriff’s office said they were met by several deputies and were immediately taken into custody.

Agents searched the residence and found:

152 bricks of heroin (about 7,600 individual bindles of heroin)

84 grams of cocaine

35 grams of marijuana

A .22 Caliber semi-automatic pistol

$2,500 in cash

Glass bags for packaging heroin

Stamps to mark heroin bags

Digital scales

The sheriff’s office said the items are worth around $65,000.

Eugene Jenkins was charged with:

Trafficking in heroin by possession

Trafficking in cocaine by possession

Three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Three counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

Two counts of sell and deliver heroin

Two counts of sell within 1,000 feet of a school or park

He was transported to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and received a $1,050,000 bond.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Narcotics Division and Gang Unit helped with the investigation.