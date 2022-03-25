RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a 19-year-old man from Asheville charged with first-degree murder. A reward up to $10,000 is available for anyone with information leading to his arrest.

Dionate Whitson, a.k.a Diontae Whitson, is accused of killing a teenager on Nov. 28, 2020. The Department of Justice believes Whitson is a member of a violent street gang, known as Sex, Money, Murder. It is suspected that other gang members may be helping him avoid arrest in other cities like Greensboro, Raleigh or Winston-Salem areas.

The U.S. Marshall Service says the gang may be using their resources to hide Whitson. He may be staying with people who are unaware that he is wanted for murder, and he could be using an alias. U.S. Marshalls say sources tell them a woman responsible for the gang’s finances may be providing funds to keep him hidden.

Whitson is described as:

A black male

Brown eyes

Black hair

5’7” inches tall

150 lbs

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to finding and arresting Dionate Whitson, but we need the public’s help,” said Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Commander Jamaal Thompson in a statement. “I encourage anyone with any information about this fugitive to come forward and help us find justice for the victim of his crime.”



“Sex, Money, Murder” is a violent street gang that originated in the Bronx housing projects, of New York City. The U.S. Marshals Service said gang leaders were known to commit extreme acts of violence in the enforcement of crack deals. Sex Money Murder can be found in states along the East Coast including North Carolina. Member of the gang have been in every major city across the state.