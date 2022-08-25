MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN)—Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with bomb threats against a manufacturing plant in Maxton, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

According to officials, “multiple threats were made at the Campbell Soup Company plant.”

Deputies said Adrianna C. Belin, 23 and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested and both charged with “felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device.”

Belin and Zeigler both received a $200,000.00 secured bond.

“This was a long-term extensive investigation by Sheriff’s Office detectives and federal agents that has now led to the arrest of these suspects” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “In disrupting the operations of this particular company with false bomb scares, this had an effect on employees and international commerce. I appreciate the hard work of the men and women that brought this to a successful conclusion.”

Officials said the investigation is still taking place and more charges are possible.

If you have any information, call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.