NEWTN GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested in Sampson County on Monday for breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, deputies and officers with the Newton Grove Police Department were dispatched to a report of three suspects actively engaged in a breaking and entering at a residence on Friday Road.

Deputies said a Newton Grove officer was the first to arrive and “radioed” to other responding officers they were trying to detain three suspects and requested additional officers.

Once deputies arrived on scene, the three suspects were detained. As the investigation proceeded, deputies learned one of the three suspects was not involved in the incident and was released.

Deputies said a vehicle was recovered at the scene and was reported stolen. Investigators were able to obtain arrest warrants.

Rita Daniels, 26, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and possession of a stolen vehicle. Deputies said she was also wanted in Wayne County for resisting a public officer, attempted larceny, first degree trespassing, injury to real property and probation violation.

Daniels received a $66,000 secured bond.

James McCarty, 37, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods and possession of a stolen vehicle. He received a $10,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.