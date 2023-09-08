CLAYTON, N.C.(WNCN) — Two people are charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the parking lot of a Domino’s Pizza parking lot shooting.

Close to midnight on Sept. 4, Clayton Police were dispatched to a shooting that occurred in a parking lot behind the Domino’s Pizza located at 375 Athletic Club Blvd.

Officers found 19-year-old Joseph Norman of Clayton inside a car with gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported by Johnston County EMS to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment. He is still hospitalized for that injury.

Police said after canvassing the area and conducting interviews, it was determined that the suspects fled the area in a white Ford Mustang with dark tinted windows.

Clayton police announced they made two arrests in the shooting on Thursday. Ethan Von Le, 18 of Clayton, and Christopher Ryan Michael Morrison, 20, both of Fayetteville were charged. They each faced a count of attempted first degree murder and felony conspiracy. They were each given a $1 million secured bond.

Investigators are continuing to determine what led to the shooting. Norman remains hospitalized recovering from the shooting.