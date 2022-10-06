ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN)—Two men were arrested and charged after robbing a Roanoke Rapids convenience store.

This happened just after midnight on Wednesday at the Speedway Convenience Store near Thelma and Boiling Roads, according to deputies.

Deputies said two men went into the store with a gun and demanded money.

While responding to the scene, deputies said they saw a “black Nissan partially parked on Thelma Road with two individuals standing near the car,” and when the two people saw the deputy, they took off toward the woods.

Officials said they began searching for the suspects with the help of a K9 officer and the Roanoke Rapids police.

The K9 officer quickly located the suspects, and they were taken into custody, deputies said.

James Moody, 18, and Jaquarious Williams, 23, were taken to the Halifax County Detention Center and both received $75,000 bond.

Moody and Williams court date is currently set for October 27.