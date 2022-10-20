CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.

Fields says deputies found cocaine, marijuana, buprenorphine and naloxone — which the National Institutes of Health says rapidly reverses an opioid overdose — along with paraphernalia related to marijuana and other drugs.

Fields says Gibson faces seven charges, was being held in the county’s detention center on a $60,000 secured bond and is due in court Oct. 26. Among those charges:

— Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine.

— Felony possession of cocaine.

— Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

— Felony possession of marijuana.

— Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for use, storage or sale of a controlled substance.

— Possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Wilson faces charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana, Fields said, and was being held at the county detention center on a $1,500 secured bond pending a Nov. 17 court appearance.