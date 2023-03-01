DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman has died and a man injured after a Durham shooting, according to police.

This happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of NC-55 highway.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died, according to officers; and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Investigator J. Justice at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29119 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.