ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested in Rocky Mount on Friday after a shooting incident, police say.

On Friday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Marlee Drive, near Meadowbrook Park.

Investigators determined that Demonta Hyman, 18, and a 16-year-old male juvenile exchanged gunfire. Officers said no one was injured and there was no damage to any property.

Officers executed two search warrants and seized three handguns and an automatic rifle. Police said two of the seized handguns were stolen from Rocky Mount.

Hyman was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a stolen firearm. He received a $100,000 secured bond and was transported to the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a stolen firearm. He was taken to a local juvenile detention facility.