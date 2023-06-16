ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Over 2,200 grams of marijuana edibles were seized from a residence in Rocky Mount on Wednesday, according to police.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Rocky Mount Police Department Narcotics and Vice Suppression Unit along with the Special Response Team, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Patrol and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Pender Street.

Police said the search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

While searching the residence, agents found and seized 2,291,25 grams of marijuana edibles and marijuana paraphernalia.

James Batts was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the use or keeping of illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and received a $5,000 secured bond.