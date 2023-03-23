WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A second teen was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting at a pub in Winston-Salem on Burke Street late last month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

According to police, they began getting calls about a shooting on Burke Street and a large fight just after 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

After the fight, multiple shots were fired, and Quante Donnell Wilder, 35, of Winston-Salem, was killed.

Nehemiah Chandler, 19, of Winston-Salem, was identified as a suspect. He was taken into custody and charged with murder. He is in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond.

Units were outside of Gatsby’s Pub gathering evidence, though they say it doesn’t seem anything happened inside of the business.

Detectives with the WSPD obtained a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jason Efren Cisneros Olmedo for murder.

He was arrested in Stokesdale on Tuesday and was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center where he is being held with no bond allowed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gatsby’s Pub is just a few doors down from Burke Street Pub, where Kane Bowen was shot and killed on Jan. 19, allegedly by a man having an ongoing dispute with someone else inside the business.