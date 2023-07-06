Firearms seized during the investigation in Rocky Mount. (Rocky Mount Police Department)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested and nine guns were seized after a teenager was injured during a shooting in Rocky Mount on Monday, according to police.

On Monday at 7:15 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 1300 block of Clark Street. As police were responding, a 17-year-old boy arrived at UNC Nash Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said he was treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.

After gathering evidence and additional intelligence, the Criminal Investigations – Major Crime Unit and the Special Operations – Violent Crime and Apprehension Unit determined the drive by shooting happened in the 1200 block of Clark Street.

Detectives and officers also learned that some of the individuals involved are affiliated with gang activity in the Rocky Mount area.

Police obtained a search warrant for 1301 Leggett Road, apartment 41. Officers seized nine firearms and arrested three people.

Firearms seized in Rocky Mount during the investigation. (Rocky Mount Police Department)

Police said a 17-year-old boy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a minor in connection with the investigation.

A secure custody order was issued and the teenager was remanded to a secure facility for juveniles.

Lloyd Evans, 18, and Dejuan Dickens, 23, were also arrested. Evans was charged with resist, obstruct or delay. He received a $1,000 unsecured bond and was released from custody.

Dickens was served with an unrelated outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen firearm. He received a $3,000 unsecured bond and was released from custody.

The case remains under investigation and police said additional charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).