TARBORO, N.C (WNCN) — Three law enforcement agencies caught a man selling heroin in two different counties on Thursday, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tarboro Police Department helped the Wilson Police Department finish an ongoing investigation regarding the sale and delivery of heroin between Wilson and Edgecombe counties.

Warrants for sell/deliver heroin were obtained on Jermale Avent of Tarboro. Deputies said the sheriff’s office and the Tarboro Police Department were able to perform surveillance on Avent’s residence, and he was seen leaving in a gray Dodge Charger.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Kingsboro Road and Avent was taken into custody without incident. He was served with the outstanding warrants for two counts of sell/deliver heroin.

Avent was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center and received a $50,000 secured bond.