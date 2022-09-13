ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested and charged in connection with a Roxboro murder, according to police.

Lawrence Johnson, 52, was assaulted and killed on September 9 around 10 p.m. in the Holly Street area.

Officers previously said they responded to reports of a man lying on the sidewalk and found Johnson deceased at the scene.

Police stated that three suspects had been involved in the assault.

Christopher Lin Royster, 50, and Corey Pettiford, 48, were arrested for first degree murder and common law robbery, CBS 17 previously reported.

Officers have now arrested the third person connected to the assault and murder.

Thomas Bullock, 49, was arrested Monday and charged with first degree murder, according to officials.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess recognized the investigators work in this case: “their relentless pursuit for justice in this case brings more closure to the Mr. Johnson’s family.”

Bullock is currently in the Person County Jail with no bond.