HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – Suspects are being sought for breaking into an auto business and stealing multiple vehicles, Hickory Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on Monday around 4 a.m. at the Mountain Mitsubishi auto dealership on Catawba Valley Boulevard.

An initial investigation revealed multiple vehicles including a pair of Dodge Challengers worth nearly $100,000 each were stolen. In all, seven vehicles were targeted. Of those seven, six were stolen with one of those being recovered, and one was damaged or vandalized, according to the police report.

A $100,000 Dodge Challenger was stolen and recovered. Police are still searching for the other vehicles.

Damage to the business was also reported.

There is no mention of any suspects or surveillance video of the suspects at this time and this remains an active investigation.