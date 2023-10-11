ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people were charged in connection to the deadly home invasion incident that happened near Aberdeen in Moore County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, investigators along with the Aberdeen Police Department and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office executed simultaneous search warrants at three homes throughout Moore and Richmond counties on Tuesday. Evidence connected to Sunday’s home invasion was recovered during those searches.

Trevell Semaj Wade, 22, of Hamlet, was charged with murder. He’s being held at the Moore County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is set for Oct. 25.

Noah Edward Harrington, 18, of Aberdeen, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and was also committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance on Nov. 8.

Jaidon Rafael Lachin Stockey, 21, was arrested for one count of accessory after the fact to murder. He’s also being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Shakeanma Takelia Hubbard, 37, of Aberdeen was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. Hubbard’s first court appearance is set for Nov. 2.

A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into secure custody through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Dajwan Quintaj Monroe, 21, in eastern North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office. Monroe was charged with murder and received no bond with a court date pending his release from a medical facility.

Tynasha Collins, 23, a resident at 106 Forest Circle in Aberdeen, was shot and killed by home invaders, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation into her death is continuing.

A 17-year-old, believed to be one of the perpetrators, was also shot during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. He was transported to Moore Regional Hospital by private vehicle where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 910-947-4444.