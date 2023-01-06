ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing narcotics investigation in Rocky Mount netted an arrest and seizures of drugs and guns on Wednesday.

Rocky Mount Police investigators with the assistance of the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, Special Response Team, and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Fountain Street, according to a news release.

During the search of the residence, six pounds of marijuana, 18.25 grams of crack cocaine, 12.30 grams of powder cocaine, five dosage units of MDMA, drug paraphernalia, and three firearms were seized.

Charlie Parker, 45, was charged with:

• possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana,

• maintaining a vehicle/dwelling,

• possession with intent to sell/distribute Schedule I,

• conspire to Distribute Marijuana

• Conspire to Distribute Cocaine



Parker received a $35,000 secure bond and posted bond at the Magistrate’s Office.