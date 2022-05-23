NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were arrested after multiple fights broke out Sunday morning at Sky Bar in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.

The fights broke out at about 1:20 a.m. while officers were already on scene because of the large crowd, according to a police report obtained by News13. More officers were called for backup.

John Kenneth Locklear, 38, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with breach of peace.

Samuel Tray Locklear, 29, of Maxton, Nacoma Oxendine, 29, of Pembroke, Cody Lynn Carter, 25, of Lumberton, Jimmie Wilson Hunt Jr, 33, of Pembroke, Destiny Locklear, 18, of Fairmont, Kyran Shad Locklear, 19, of Maxton, and Haley Breanna Locklear Henderson, 21, of Lumberton, were all arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said while on scene, two women began to argue and family members had to hold them back. An officer told the women to leave and John Locklear, who was attempting to hold her back, pushed the officer, according to the report.

Police asked Oxendine to leave the property but he continued to be combative and hit an officer in the face, which caused the officer to let go of someone else who was detained, according to the report.

Another police report related to the incident said police heard a gunshot and found a shell casing after dispersing the crowd, but no suspects are named in the report.

While officers were trying to clear the scene, Haley Henderson started screaming and trying to fight officers, according to the report.

All people involved were taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on bond, according to online booking records.