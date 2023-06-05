ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight dogs were seized from a residence and one person was arrested last Thursday for drug trafficking, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

On Thursday, officers with the Narcotic & Vice Suppression team, the K9 team and the Violent Criminal Apprehension team executed a search warrant at 633 Salisbury Drive in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the search, police seized ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The search warrant also began an investigation of animal abuse and possible dog fighting. Police said the Rocky Mount Animal Control responded and seized eight dogs from the home.

Isaiah Joel Davis, 42, was arrested and charged with trafficking MDMA, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the keeping or sale of narcotics.

Davis was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail and received a $200,000 secured bond.

The animal abuse and dog fighting investigation is ongoing.