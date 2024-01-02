ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified an 81-year-old man as the victim in a deadly shooting in Enfield.

At about 7 p.m. on Jan. 1., the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Enfield Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 308 Carriage House Lane.

When officers arrived, police said they found 81-year-old William Neville dead from a gunshot wound.

A second victim, Eric Davis, was also found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Enfield Police Chief E.D. Johnson has requested assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Chief Johnson at (252)886-0225. Any information received will be considered confidential.