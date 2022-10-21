SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An undercover drug operation has led to 12 arrests over a two-month period, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Operation Eagle Eye was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The following individuals were arrested, charged, and taken to the Lee County Detention Center:

James Marshall McClean Jr. was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Sell and Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He received a $225,000 secured bond.

Shajuan Monique Cole, 31, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, Sell and Deliver Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $30,000 secured bond.

Roger Lee Birt McCutchen was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with two counts of Possess with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, two counts of Sell Heroin, two counts of Sell/Deliver Heroin, two counts of Maintaining a Place for Sale of Controlled Substance, two counts of Sell and Deliver Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a School and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He received a $10,000 secured bond.

Brandon Joseph Cash, 40, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possess with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He received a $100,000 secured bond.

Aaron Javaughn Jackson, 30, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with two counts of Possess with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, two counts of Sell and Deliver Heroin, two counts of Maintaining a Dwelling for Sale of Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He received a $150,000 secured bond.

Ricky Brown Jr. was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, two counts of Sell and Deliver Heroin, two counts of Sell and Distribute Heroin within 1,000 feet of a park. During his arrest, Brown was also found in possession of a firearm in his residence and charged with one count of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. He received a $150,000 secured bond.

On Sept. 1, Lee County agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Hickory Avenue in Sanford. During the search warrant, agents identified Demetrius Lamont Keels, 44, as a suspect who sold crack cocaine from the home on two different occasions. Deputies said Keels had crack cocaine and heroin on him during the search. Keels was arrested and charged with counts of Possess with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, one count of Possess with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, two counts of Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, one count of felony possession of Cocaine, three counts of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Lee County Detention Center and received a $40,000 secured bond.

The homeowner of the Hickory Avenue residence, Harvey Ferguson, 69, was arrested and charged during the execution of the search warrant with one count of Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substance. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

Brianna Marie Smith, 22, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with Sell and Deliver Heroin and Possession of Heroin. She received a $5,000 secured bond.

Rodney Andre Donell Hooker, 30, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with one count of Possess with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, Sell and Deliver Heroin, Possess with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Sell and Deliver Cocaine and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hooker received a $50,000 secured bond.

Rodriguez Antonio Marshall, 40, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Sell and Deliver Cocaine within 1,000 Feet of a School and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Marshall received a $10,000 secured bond.

Ralph McDonald Reed, 48, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with two counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possess with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Sell and Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Place for the Sale of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Reed received a $100,000 secured bond.

Additionally, deputies said there are also outstanding warrants of arrest for 35-year-old Brandon Jerome Griffin. He is wanted on several drug offenses involving the distribution of heroin/fentanyl.