WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms.

While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Jose Angel Mariche Cadena, 25, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures by first responders, Cadena was pronounced dead by EMS as a result of his injuries.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division also responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Genri Sanchez Cisneros (WSPD)

Investigators say that Cadena was involved in an argument with an acquaintance, Genri Sanchez Cisneros, 26, of Winston-Salem, and that Cisneros shot Cadena during the argument.

Cisneros is now being charged with murder and is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bail.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Monday.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

This is the 10th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.