ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for an “armed and dangerous” man who trafficked cocaine and stole a handgun.

On Friday, narcotics agents with the police department and agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics division conducted a search warrant in the 800 block of Allen Avenue in Roanoke Rapids.

Police said the search warrant was a result of an investigation into the suspected selling and distribution of cocaine from the residence.

Police said narcotics agents found a trafficking amount of cocaine inside the residence. They also found a firearm that was reported to be stolen in Martin County in 2021.

Police said the suspect, Raymond Arbray Mills, 33, was not at home during the search.

Mills is wanted for:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Possession of a stolen firearm

Maintaining a dwelling to distribute a controlled substance

Mills should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. If anyone knows where he is, contact Halifax County CrimeStoppers here.