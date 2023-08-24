ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a bank robbery on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at around 11 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 1280 Benvenue Rd. for a bank robbery call. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Montrell Pitt, was armed with an edged weapon and demanded money from the teller, police said. After taking the money, investigators say Pitt drove away from the scene in a stolen silver Toyota Tacoma.

Pitt abandoned the stolen vehicle along Airport Road in Rocky Mount, before getting into another vehicle driven by 32-year-old Iesha Lloyd, who had her five children in the vehicle, police said.

Lloyd drove Pitt from the scene and was later found by deputies in Edgecombe County on Silent Night Hill Road, according to police.

Officials say the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office pulled her over, which resulted in Lloyd’s arrest. Pitt fled from the vehicle and is still at large, police said.

The children were placed into temporary custody with a family member.

Lloyd is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, accessory after the fact, and five counts of child endangerment. She received a total bond of $1 million and is currently being held in the Nash County Jail.

Pitt is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and five counts of child endangerment, police said. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-

1450, 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text

RMPOL and your message to 274637).