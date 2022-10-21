ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN)—An Apex man was killed during at trip to Atlantic Beach in August.

Now, the Atlantic Beach Police Department is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information that “leads to an arrest and conviction of the perpetrators,” officials said.

CBS 17 previously reported that police said Randy Miller, 65, died after being stabbed.

(from Atlantic Police Dept.)

This happened on August 29 in the 300 block of West Atlantic Blvd. around 5:45 a.m.

Atlantic Beach police previously said they believe the stabbing is related to a burglary Miller came across.

Officials said the suspects used a “four-door Infinity, silver in color.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (252)-726-4636.