HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man has been charged with breaking and entering and larceny in connection to a stolen ATV and mini-bike, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Friday, a Halifax County deputy responded to the 1000 block of Wright Road just outside of Roanoke Rapids to the report of the vehicles that were taken from a storage shed.

On Sunday, the stolen items were found at a home on Clover Lane in the Town of Halifax.

The deputy arrested 66-year-old Thomas Michael Walton who was charged and placed in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.