ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN)–The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is using new technology to help make arrests.

“So, when you think about what’s a useful investigative lead that they can actually have, it’s that license plate,” stated Holly Beilin.

Beilin is a spokesperson with Flock Safety, which is the company behind a public safety operating system that helps law enforcement solve crimes.

One of the ways is the use the automated license plate reading camera.

“It’s a motion activated camera that takes a picture of the back of the vehicle or the license plate. And it then compares that license plate to state and national crime databases to find out if the vehicle is stolen or is associated with a missing or endangered person,” Beilin explained.

Recently, deputies in Halifax County pulled over a U-Haul at the intersection of U.S. Highway 158 and Harrison Street. It was spotted using the license plate reader in Roanoke Rapids.



After searching the U-Haul, deputies found ID’s, credit and gift cards, cellphones, tablets, and drugs.

The stolen truck was reported missing almost two hours away in Wake County.

Both Dykee Quashawn Harrison and Marcus Malachi Mobley were arrested and charged.

“Our law enforcement agencies are just absolutely strapped. They don’t have enough people. They don’t have enough resources. This tool provides a force multiplier,” mentioned Beilin.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is responsible for getting the camera system in Halifax County.

They told CBS 17 business owners helped them raise the money to buy 10 cameras. It cost about $2,000 per camera.

According to police, the sheriff’s office and other surrounding agencies have access to the system.

The goal is to expand the program just like a city in the Piedmont Triad.

“Greensboro, North Carolina, their city council voted to expand the license plate reading program just last week,” Beilin said.

Beilin said in North Carolina, between law enforcement and businesses, there are 70 customers that use flock safety.

Roanoke Rapids police hope to add it into next year’s budget.