RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man is accused of breaking the state’s overdose law with authorities saying he sold a man the drugs that led to his death.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Allen David Wendel, 41, faces a felony charge of death by distribution in connection with the death of a 55-year-old man from Chapel Hill.

Wendel’s arrest comes almost exactly a year after the death of the unidentified man on Aug. 31, 2021.

He received a $125,000 secured bond and is due in court Sept. 12.

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Captain Ronnie Miller said these cases can be difficult to prove.

“Death by distribution cases can be incredibly difficult to prove or prosecute, making it even more essential for authorities to conduct thorough investigations and follow all leads,” Miller said. “Acquiring autopsy and toxicology reports, conducting evidence testing, holding interviews, obtaining search warrants, reviewing phone and internet records, and so on—each phase of the process takes time, manpower, and resources from multiple agencies. Without teamwork and persistence, this outcome would not have been possible.”

Officials said anyone with information about these cases, or who suspects criminal activity in their area, should call 911 to speak with a deputy.