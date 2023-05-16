RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — With the help of the public and eight surveillance images, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three people it says broke into and stole more than $2,000 worth of alcohol from an ABC store in Raeford.

Using force to break a glass door, the sheriff’s office said the suspects entered the Hoke County ABC store on Flagstone Lane in Raeford at approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The initial investigation showed more than $2,000 in alcohol was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chavis of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at (910)875-5111. Anonymous tips can also be made to the sheriff’s office tip line at (910)878-1100.