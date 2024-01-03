ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after a house was shot into due to celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Day, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 1 shortly after midnight, deputies said they received a call in the Timmy Lane area of Roanoke Rapids in regards to a home that was shot into.

Deputies said during the investigation they learned that three homes were damaged by gunfire. One residence was hit about ten times.

No one was injured from the shooting, deputies said.

After an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Danajee O’sean Garrett with two felony counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and three counts of damage to real property. Garrett received a $50,000 bond